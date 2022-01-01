Go
Niffer's Place image
American

Niffer's Place

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

658 Reviews

$$

1151 Opelika Rd

Auburn, AL 36830

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1151 Opelika Rd, Auburn AL 36830

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chappy's Deli Auburn Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chappy's Deli

No reviews yet

Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.

Savanh Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Cuisine

Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles

No reviews yet

Sports Bar + Hookah Lounge in Downtown Auburn

Niffer's Place

orange star4.8 • 658 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston