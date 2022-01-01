Go
Niffer's Place image
American

Niffer's Place

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

7500 Highway 49 South

Dadeville, AL 36853

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Beverages To Go$2.25
The Bacon & Cheddar$12.25
Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.
10 Wings$15.95
Fried Pickle Fries$8.55
Perfectly tart dill pickle strips fried and served with our homemade ranch.
Boneless Wings$12.95
The Rancher$11.55
Bacon, mozzarella, and our homemade ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla shell.
Extra Sauces and Dressings
Corn Nuggets$8.25
Niffer's famous corn nuggets! Sweet and delicious, served with Niffer's own honey mustard.
Niffer’s Cobb Salad$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, bacon, onions, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese.

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

Directions

