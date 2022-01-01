Nightcap
Craft cocktails, over 300 spirits, and amazing beer too!
220 South Main Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
220 South Main Street
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sottinis Sub Shop
Come in and enjoy!
The Earle Restaurant
Italian and French cuisine. Let us prepare some delicious food for you to enjoy at home during the time of crisis. We look forward to serving you inside our beautiful facility once we are allowed to open again.
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
Fritas and batidos. Casual cuban cuisine with friendly flare. Outstanding cocktails too. Best Happy Hour in town!
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase
Come on in and enjoy!