Nighthawk's Kitchen

Serving up original and approachable menus of American and international comfort foods using fresh local ingredients.

HAMBURGERS

200 Lower Main Street

Avg 4 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

XL Pretzel$6.00
Big pretzel! Served with whole grain mustard
BYOBurger$13.00
You decide...we provide!
Kids Bento Box$12.00
Kids choice of protein, side, drink and dessert
Wings!$10.00
1/2 Dozen of extra crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Classic Buffalo, our own Grafton Gold BBQ sauce, or BBQ/Hot (a blend of our BBQ sauce and our house hot sauce). Served with house Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Night Manna$13.00
Our Tribute To a North Jersey Classic. Sweet Grilled Onions on The Bottom, Cheese and Crunchy Dill Pickles on Top
Green Chili Cheeseburger$13.00
Fire Roasted New Mexico Hatch Green Chilis and Melted Cheese
Classic Turkey Club$15.00
Roast turkey, local bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on bread grilled with fresh herb butter
BBQ Burger$13.00
Smoked Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese Drizzled with our Award Winning Grafton Gold BBQ Sauce & Topped with Crispy Fried Onions Straws
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Lower Main Street

Freeport ME

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

