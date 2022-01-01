Go
Nightingale Bistro

All outdoors venue serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner Thursday through Sunday.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101

Avg 4 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Kale Salad$9.00
Short Rib & Grits$19.00
Braised short rib with grits topped with crispy kale
Classic Plate$8.50
BH Cheesecake$7.00
Tomato Soup + Grilled Cheese$12.00
Parm Frites$6.00
Drip Coffee To-Go
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Bistro Burger$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101

Georgetown TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
