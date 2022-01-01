Go
  • Nightshade Noodle Bar

From Chef Rachel Miller, Nightshade brings Vietnamese and French inspired cuisine, chic jungle vibes and tropical, unique cocktails to the heart of downtown Lynn, MA. Currently operating as Nightshade Clam Shack, with takeout window and patio seating for the duration of the summer, the team is preparing to reopen for indoor dining at a later date.

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

73 Exchange Street • $

Avg 5 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

grilled coconut sticky rice pop$6.00
tamarind brown butter pork floss
*gluten free*
shrimp toast$5.00
white sesame seeds, dill pollen
*1 piece*
Do you need utensils?
How many sets?
bone marrow fried rice$18.00
snow peas, pea leaves, carrots, smoked raisins, black vinegar, Vietnamese coriander
*can be made vegetarian*
Does not come with the bone for takeout, sorry!
homemade egg noodles$20.00
caramelized garlic sauce, peanuts, thai basil and chili crisp with shredded beef OR mushrooms (or both)
dungeness crab fried rice$29.00
black garlic, chili, ginger scallion fried rice
not served in the shell for takeout- sorry!
nightshade mai tai$20.00
privateer & flor de cana rums, almond, lime, vietnamese cinnamon
*makes 1.5 cocktails*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

73 Exchange Street

Lynn MA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

