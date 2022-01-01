Nightshade Noodle Bar
From Chef Rachel Miller, Nightshade brings Vietnamese and French inspired cuisine, chic jungle vibes and tropical, unique cocktails to the heart of downtown Lynn, MA. Currently operating as Nightshade Clam Shack, with takeout window and patio seating for the duration of the summer, the team is preparing to reopen for indoor dining at a later date.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
73 Exchange Street • $
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
