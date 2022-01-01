Nighttown
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
12387 CEDAR RD
Cleveland, OH 44106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
12387 CEDAR RD, Cleveland OH 44106
Nearby restaurants
La Pizzeria & Gelatoria
Come in and enjoy!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Luna Bakery & Cafe
Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.
Zhug
Zhug is a new concept by chef Douglas Katz that offers Middle Eastern Mezze in a casual, high energy urban space at Cedar Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.