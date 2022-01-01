Go
Toast

Nikanos

Upbeat & modern, yet comfy restaurant serving Greek-Mediterranean style dishes. Full bar offers unique craft cocktails, along with an extensive collection of unusual Greek wine's and spirits. Discover a taste of the mediterranean, at Nikanos Ogunquit

GRILL

173 Main • $$

Avg 4.6 (293 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

173 Main

Ogunquit ME

Sunday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Monday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Thursday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Friday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday5:15 pm - 1:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza & Craft Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Treehouse Taqueria

No reviews yet

Overlooking downtown Ogunquit. Casual, laid back atmosphere serving up tacos, tequila, and good times.

The Leavitt Theatre

No reviews yet

Ogunquit's Theatre since 1923 serving food, craft cocktails and beer and offering live entertainment.

Jonathan's Ogunquit

No reviews yet

It is our mission to provide our guests with innovative and deep-rooted cuisine while using sustainable foods whenever reasonably permitted. Our menu has items that have gone back thirty years; some of these items we will just never take off the menu!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston