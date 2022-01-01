Go
Niki's Cafe Restaurant

Nikis Cafe is a family owned taqueria. We serve Mexican breakfast and lunch with popular favorites as well as some of our own unique creations. We have been serving the people of San Antonio since 2006 and would like to continue to provide delicious Mexican food.

SANDWICHES

6125 Callaghan Rd • $

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Bean & Cheese$1.69
Barbacoa$3.49
Tea (Sweet & Unsweet)$2.99
Country Sausage Ranchera$1.89
Bean & Chorizo$1.69
Carne Guisada$2.69
Bean & Bacon$1.79
Limonade$2.99
Bacon & Egg$1.79
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6125 Callaghan Rd

San Antonio TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

