Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Nikki's Bakery - 184 Chiswick High Road
A map showing the location of Nikki's Bakery - 184 Chiswick High RoadView gallery

Nikki's Bakery - 184 Chiswick High Road

Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

184 Chiswick High Road

London, GB W4 1PP

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

184 Chiswick High Road, London GB W4 1PP

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sammy's Halal Food
orange starNo Reviews
204 Bedford AVE Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Mimik Sushi - 269 High Street
orange starNo Reviews
269 High Street London, GB W3 9BT
View restaurantnext
Vori Greek Kitchen - 120 Holland Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
120 Holland Park Avenue London, GB W11 4UA
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 129 Kensington High St
orange starNo Reviews
129 Kensington High St London, GB W8 6SU
View restaurantnext
Cleanse Juice Bar and Kitchen - 275 Portobello Road
orange starNo Reviews
275 Portobello Road London, GB W11 1LR
View restaurantnext
Happy Clean Juice - 275 portobello road
orange starNo Reviews
275 portobello road London, GB W111LR
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nikki's Bakery - 184 Chiswick High Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston