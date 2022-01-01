Go
Niko's Grill and Pub

Popular Items

Petite Filet$26.00
6oz Center Cut, Lean yet succulent and elegant
Lobster Mac$20.00
Filled With Lobster, Creamy Three Cheese Blend ANd Topped With Brioch Crumbs
Boom-Boom Shrimp$14.00
Butterflied,Battered and fried Shrimp tossed in our boom boom spicy sauce, atop a bed of blue cheese dressing. Sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles and green onions.
Chicken Piccata$17.00
Lightly Dusted Chickewn Breast Served with Mushrooms Capers and a Cream sauce
Seafood Pasta$28.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Scallops and Salmon Tossed With Fettuccini In Lobster Sauce
Broasted Chicken$14.00
Juicy Half Chicken Cooked to Perfection
Kids Filet$15.00
NY Strip$26.00
12oz Premium Steak is a Steakhouse Classic
Cheese Cake$8.00
Twins$39.00
Two 6oz Center Cut, Lean yet succulent and elegant
7509 S Grant Hwy

Marengo IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
