Niko's Pointers Saloon

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

106 S State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$10.00
Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch
Cobb Salad$14.00
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing
Baby Back Ribs (full)$20.00
Full slab of slow cooked fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, drenched in our zesty BBQ sauce. Includes choice of side and soup or salad
10" Personal pizza$5.00
12" BBQ Chicken$20.00
Gyro Wrap$13.50
Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

106 S State St

Marengo IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
