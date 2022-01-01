Go
Niko's Red Mill Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1040 Lake Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Mill Burger$13.00
Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Side of Ranch$0.50
Kid Sliders$7.00
2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries
Reuben Eggrolls$13.00
Wontons rolled with shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and fried golden brown. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$14.50
Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepper jack cheese
Chicken Fingers$11.00
5pc served with choice of dipping sauce
Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.00
10oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1040 Lake Avenue

Woodstock IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

