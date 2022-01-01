Go
Niko's Restaurant

948 Broad Street

Popular Items

ALL-AMERICAN$9.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
THE WORKS$11.50
THE CLASSIC SANDWICH$5.00
OMELLETT YOUR WAY$7.75
2 NAPKIN SANDWICH$7.50
SIDE HASH$4.75
SIDE HOME FRIES$3.95
CHEESEBURGER CLUB$11.50
SIDE BACON$3.95
Location

948 Broad Street

Weymouth MA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
