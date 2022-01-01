Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
Come in and enjoy!
2401 W US-20
Popular Items
Location
2401 W US-20
Pingree Grove IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire
Mexican Street Tacos!
Harts Garage
Come in and enjoy! Burgers, Brews & Pizza
More Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Beef Shack
Bow down to THE Chicago Beef Legend. Packed with thin strips of juicy, award-winning, best-in-county-holy-cow roast beef, The Cheezy Beef™ is lovingly drizzled with a breathtaking blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Put it on a fresh garlic bread bun and toss hot or sweet peppers on top for maximum legendary goodness. It’s stupid-good.