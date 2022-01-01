Go
Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2401 W US-20

Popular Items

Niko Burger$15.00
10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring
Kid Tenders$7.00
Tavern Burger$14.00
Our juicy 10oz burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
Cheese Curds$12.00
Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch
Kid Sliders$7.00
2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries
Sd Fries$3.00
Fire Roasted Rigatoni$18.00
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce
Chicken Fingers (5)$12.00
5pc served with choice of dipping sauce
Location

Pingree Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
