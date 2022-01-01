Niky's Mini Donuts
Niky’s Mini Donuts is much more than a donut shop – it’s a boutique mini-donut dessert shop EXPERIENCE, which fuses together the fun and quirky charm of the 50’s with inspirational 21st century food and beverages, an UNBEATABLE atmosphere and superior service.
It truly IS a family destination, a place like home used to be, a place where you can relax in great company and enjoy our incredible ice-creams, milkshakes, retro-candy and premium quality speciality coffees and espresso – AND, of course, our truly amazing mini made-to-order donuts!
With an atmosphere focused on family and fun, guests at Niky’s choose from an array of delicious toppings, then wait and watch, mesmerized, as their made-to-order hot and fresh mini-donuts are conjured up right in front of their very eyes!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
327 Elk Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
327 Elk Avenue
Crested Butte CO
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ryce Asian Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Mikey's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Slogar
Family style fried chicken restaurant by night, Colorado Creole Lunch by day! We've been around for over 35 years and with new owners that come with a renewed spirit we are proudly carrying on the traditions...with just a few updates! We are housed in a building that was built in 1882. We are the second oldest saloon in Crested Butte! It feels like you're sitting down at a table for a family gathering. We have a very large space and can easily house large groups, events, and parties as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow us to.
Public House
Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.