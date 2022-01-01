Go
Niky's Mini Donuts

Niky’s Mini Donuts is much more than a donut shop – it’s a boutique mini-donut dessert shop EXPERIENCE, which fuses together the fun and quirky charm of the 50’s with inspirational 21st century food and beverages, an UNBEATABLE atmosphere and superior service.
It truly IS a family destination, a place like home used to be, a place where you can relax in great company and enjoy our incredible ice-creams, milkshakes, retro-candy and premium quality speciality coffees and espresso – AND, of course, our truly amazing mini made-to-order donuts!
With an atmosphere focused on family and fun, guests at Niky’s choose from an array of delicious toppings, then wait and watch, mesmerized, as their made-to-order hot and fresh mini-donuts are conjured up right in front of their very eyes!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

327 Elk Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

12 Pack - Vegan - Online$15.99
Freshly made vegan donuts and decorated individually.
16 Pack - Vegan - Online$15.99
Freshly made vegan donuts and decorated individually.
Niky's DIY Donut Survival Kit$17.99
It's time to decorate your own donuts at home with Niky's DIY Donut Survival Kit!
Decorating the donuts is easy and so much fun to do with the family!
The kit includes one dozen fresh mini donuts, chocolate icing, vanilla icing, strawberry icing, colored sprinkles and chocolate sprinkles. The icings and sprinkles all come in microwave safe air-tight containers. The containers can be washed and reused for anything else!
3 Easy Steps
1. Microwave icing for 15 seconds, stir and repeat until soft enough to dip donuts.
2. Dip donut into icing, then into sprinkles.
3. Enjoy!
Pint
Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Double Fudge Brownie, and Espresso Chip
12 Pack - Regular - Online$15.99
Freshly made donuts and decorated individually.
16 Pack - Regular - Online$15.99
Freshly made donuts and decorated individually.

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout

Location

327 Elk Avenue

Crested Butte CO

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

