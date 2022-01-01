Niky's Mini Donuts

It's time to decorate your own donuts at home with Niky's DIY Donut Survival Kit!

Decorating the donuts is easy and so much fun to do with the family!

The kit includes one dozen fresh mini donuts, chocolate icing, vanilla icing, strawberry icing, colored sprinkles and chocolate sprinkles. The icings and sprinkles all come in microwave safe air-tight containers. The containers can be washed and reused for anything else!

3 Easy Steps

1. Microwave icing for 15 seconds, stir and repeat until soft enough to dip donuts.

2. Dip donut into icing, then into sprinkles.

3. Enjoy!

