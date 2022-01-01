Niles restaurants you'll love
Niles's top cuisines
Must-try Niles restaurants
Taco Burrito King
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Popular items
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Popular items
|Chicken Makhani
|$14.95
Clay oven-roasted shredded chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
|Mango Lassi
|$4.50
Rich creamy yogurt drink with mango puree.
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles
|Popular items
|Macaroni and Cheese (8oz/16oz)
|$6.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles topped with super creamy five-cheese sauce.
|Double Smash Burger & Frites
|$15.00
Grass-fed premium ground beef smashed thin and crisped on the flat top grill, topped with a rich whole milk American cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun with house made cave monster sauce. Seasoned Frites Included
|1/2lb Sliced Brisket
|$16.00
Brisket hit with a classic salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hickory until ultra tender and juicy. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
Joe Donut
6959 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cake
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Old Fashioned
|$2.19
|Sprinkles with Frosting
|$1.79
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Popular items
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
Traditional bread made with leavened dough flavored with butter.
|Samosa
|$4.99
VEGAN. DIARY FREE. Deep fried savory filled with vegetables sautéed in spices.
|Saag Paneer
|$16.99
GLUTEN FREE. Cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
Wildwood Tavern & BBQ
6480 W Touhy Ave, Niles
Oak Mill Bakery - Niles
8012 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles