Niles restaurants you'll love

Go
Niles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Niles

Niles's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Indian
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Niles restaurants

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Taco Burrito King
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Makhani$14.95
Clay oven-roasted shredded chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Mango Lassi$4.50
Rich creamy yogurt drink with mango puree.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen image

 

Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen

6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Macaroni and Cheese (8oz/16oz)$6.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles topped with super creamy five-cheese sauce.
Double Smash Burger & Frites$15.00
Grass-fed premium ground beef smashed thin and crisped on the flat top grill, topped with a rich whole milk American cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun with house made cave monster sauce. Seasoned Frites Included
1/2lb Sliced Brisket$16.00
Brisket hit with a classic salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hickory until ultra tender and juicy. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
More about Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
Joe Donut image

 

Joe Donut

6959 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Cake$1.79
Salted Caramel Old Fashioned$2.19
Sprinkles with Frosting$1.79
More about Joe Donut
Mainland India Restaurant image

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Naan$2.99
Traditional bread made with leavened dough flavored with butter.
Samosa$4.99
VEGAN. DIARY FREE. Deep fried savory filled with vegetables sautéed in spices.
Saag Paneer$16.99
GLUTEN FREE. Cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
More about Mainland India Restaurant
Wildwood Tavern & BBQ image

 

Wildwood Tavern & BBQ

6480 W Touhy Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wildwood Tavern & BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Oak Mill Bakery - Niles

8012 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Oak Mill Bakery - Niles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Niles

Cake

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

Garlic Naan

Burritos

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Map

More near Niles to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston