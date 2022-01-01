Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Niles

Niles restaurants that serve biryani

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

Himalayan Biryani$15.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Mixed chicken, lamb, shrimp and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Paneer Biryani$14.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Paneer and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Lamb Biryani$15.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

Chicken Dum Biryani (Boneless)$17.99
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless Chicken and infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi chicken Dum biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish with succulent Bone in chicken in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices and caramelized onions.
Lamb Biryani
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless lamb infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
