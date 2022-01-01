Biryani in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve biryani
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Himalayan Biryani
|$15.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Mixed chicken, lamb, shrimp and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
|Paneer Biryani
|$14.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Paneer and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
|Lamb Biryani
|$15.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Mainland India Restaurant
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Chicken Dum Biryani (Boneless)
|$17.99
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless Chicken and infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi chicken Dum biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish with succulent Bone in chicken in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices and caramelized onions.
|Lamb Biryani
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless lamb infused with aromatic spices and herbs.