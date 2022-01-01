Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
King Burrito Plate$9.65
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
Jr Burrito Plate$8.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Joe Donut

6959 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
More about Joe Donut

