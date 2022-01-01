Burritos in Niles
Taco Burrito King
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
|King Burrito Plate
|$9.65
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
|Jr Burrito Plate
|$8.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.