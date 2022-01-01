Cake in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve cake
More about Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles
|BA Coffee and Cakes 750ml
|$30.00
Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Coffee and Maple Syrup - 13%ABV
|Coffee & Cakes 2-Pack
|$16.00
Imperial Stout with Coffee and Maple Syrup - 12% ABV
|Hazelnut Coffee & Cakes 2-Pack
|$16.00
Imperial Stout w/ SPUTNIK Coffee, Maple Syrup, and Hazelnut - 12% ABV
More about Joe Donut
Joe Donut
6959 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Cinnamon Sugar Cake
|$1.79
|Powdered Sugar Cake
|$1.79
|Chocolate Cake
|$1.79
More about Mainland India Restaurant
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Mango Cheese Cake (Chef Special)
|$6.99
Mango Cheesecake is a complete and utter celebration of season! A creamy mousse-like cheesecake loaded with Pureed fresh mango .It gives this cheesecake a light and soft texture and subtle tropical fruit flavor.