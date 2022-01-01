Chicken curry in Niles

GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE. Gongura Chicken Curry is Andhra Style Curry which is tangy and sour in nature and bring in this tanginess to this chicken curry along with south Indian spices making it delicious and tasty. The Chicken curry is cooked with the Gongura masala base which is packed with flavors. The addition of roasted methi, coriander seeds and red chillies heightens the flavors of this Gongura Chicken Curry. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.

