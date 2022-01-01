Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Niles

Niles restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Item pic

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender chunks of marinated chargrilled chicken in a creamy sauce with garlic, ginger and spices.
Chicken Tikka masala$16.99
GLUTEN FREE. Tender chunks of marinated chargrilled chicken in a creamy sauce with garlic, ginger and spices.Served with steamed basmati rice.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

