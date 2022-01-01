Curry in Niles
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Goat Curry
|$15.95
Goat meat with bone pieces simmered in onion and tomato sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. Served with side basmati rice.
|Lamb Curry
|$14.95
Tender lamb pieces simmered in onion and tomato sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. Served with side basmati rice.
|Kerala Shrimp Curry
|$16.95
Shrimp fillet slowly simmered in a seasoned coconut sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Mainland India Restaurant
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Kerala Chicken Curry
Tender chicken pieces cooked with a mélange of shallots & South Indian spices.
|Gongura Chicken Curry
|$16.99
GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE. Gongura Chicken Curry is Andhra Style Curry which is tangy and sour in nature and bring in this tanginess to this chicken curry along with south Indian spices making it delicious and tasty. The Chicken curry is cooked with the Gongura masala base which is packed with flavors. The addition of roasted methi, coriander seeds and red chillies heightens the flavors of this Gongura Chicken Curry. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
|Malabar Fish Curry
|$16.99
GLUTEN FREE/DAIRY FREE. An authentic spicy Kerala curry of fish cooked in coconut milk. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.