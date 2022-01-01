Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve curry chicken

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

Chicken Curry$13.95
Chicken simmered in onion and tomato sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

Kerala Chicken Curry
Tender chicken pieces cooked with a mélange of shallots & South Indian spices.
Gongura Chicken Curry$16.99
GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE. Gongura Chicken Curry is Andhra Style Curry which is tangy and sour in nature and bring in this tanginess to this chicken curry along with south Indian spices making it delicious and tasty. The Chicken curry is cooked with the Gongura masala base which is packed with flavors. The addition of roasted methi, coriander seeds and red chillies heightens the flavors of this Gongura Chicken Curry. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
Kerala Chicken Curry$15.99
GLUTEN FREE. DAIRY FREE. Tender bone in chicken pieces cooked with a mélange of shallots & South Indian spices. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

