Enchiladas in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Niles
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate *Special*
|$10.99
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
|Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Only 1 Enchilada Sauce Selection Allowed