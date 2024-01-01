Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Niles

6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate *Special*$10.99
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
Enchilada Plate$9.79
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Only 1 Enchilada Sauce Selection Allowed
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
Item pic

 

Taco Maya - Niles

8610 West Golf Road, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Enchilada$16.00
Cheese Enchilada$15.00
More about Taco Maya - Niles

