Fajitas in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve fajitas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Niles

6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Plate$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Jr Fajita$9.25
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Steak Fajita Bowl$0.00
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
Item pic

 

Taco Maya - Niles

8610 West Golf Road, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Fajita$18.00
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
More about Taco Maya - Niles

