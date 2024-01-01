Fajitas in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Niles
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Fajita Plate
|$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Jr Fajita
|$9.25
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$0.00
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Maya - Niles
Taco Maya - Niles
8610 West Golf Road, Niles
|Chicken Breast Fajita
|$18.00
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.