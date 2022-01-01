Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$3.75
Golden fried balls made from powdered milk and soaked in sweet saffron syrup. Served warm.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Item pic

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$3.99
Roundels of powdered milk, golden fried and soaked in saffron sugar syrup.One order comes with 2 Gulab Jamuns
Gulab Jamun with Coconut (NEW ITEM)
Gulab Jamun is one of India's most popular sweets, and it makes for a real treat. This traditional sweet is made irresistible with a coating of sweet desiccated coconut.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

