Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb biryani in Niles

Go
Niles restaurants
Toast

Niles restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Biryani$15.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Item pic

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Biryani
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless lamb infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
Lamb Biryani$17.99
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless lamb infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Niles

Tandoori

Curry

Tikka Masala

Vegetable Biryani

Rice Pudding

Gobi Manchurian

Naan

Biryani

Map

More near Niles to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston