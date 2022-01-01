Lamb biryani in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Lamb Biryani
|$15.00
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Lamb Biryani
Long grained basmati rice steamed together with Boneless lamb infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
|Lamb Biryani
|$17.99
