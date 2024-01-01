Mac and cheese in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles
|Entree Mac N Cheese (16oz)
|$12.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles loaded with super rich, creamy & gooey, five-cheese sauce.
|Mac N Cheese (8oz)
|$6.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles loaded with super rich, creamy & gooey, five-cheese sauce.
|Kids Mac & Cheese w/ Fruit or Frites
|$6.00
A 6oz portion of our fabulous mac. Served with a choice of fruit or fires on the side.