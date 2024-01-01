Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen

6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles

Entree Mac N Cheese (16oz)$12.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles loaded with super rich, creamy & gooey, five-cheese sauce.
Mac N Cheese (8oz)$6.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles loaded with super rich, creamy & gooey, five-cheese sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese w/ Fruit or Frites$6.00
A 6oz portion of our fabulous mac. Served with a choice of fruit or fires on the side.
Nash Bros

9353 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles

Cup of Mac ‘N’ Cheese$4.99
