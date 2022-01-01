Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve naan

Naan image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naan$2.25
Chili Naan$3.50
Paneer Naan$4.00
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Garlic Naan image

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$3.99
Naan topped with chopped garlic.
Butter Naan$2.99
Traditional bread made with leavened dough flavored with butter.
Bullet Naan(Chilli Naan) 🌶️$3.99
Traditional Naan Bread Seasoned With Green Hot Chillies 🌶️ ,Cilantro& Butter.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

