Naan in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve naan
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Naan
|$2.25
|Chili Naan
|$3.50
|Paneer Naan
|$4.00
More about Mainland India Restaurant
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Naan topped with chopped garlic.
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
Traditional bread made with leavened dough flavored with butter.
|Bullet Naan(Chilli Naan) 🌶️
|$3.99
Traditional Naan Bread Seasoned With Green Hot Chillies 🌶️ ,Cilantro& Butter.