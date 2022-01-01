Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Niles

Go
Niles restaurants
Toast

Niles restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
Paneer cubes cooked in chef’s special bell pepper-based masala sauce. Served with a portion of basmati rice.
Paneer Tikka$15.95
Lightly charred grilled paneer cubes marinated in a blend of tandoori spices.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Item pic

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paneer Tikka$17.99
GLUTEN FREE. Indian cottage cheese marinated with herbs and cooked in tandoor with bell peppers and onions.
Paneer Tikka Masala$16.99
GLUTEN FREE. Indian cottage cheese cooked in flavored tomato based gravy. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Niles

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Korma

Gobi Manchurian

Biryani

Samosa

Burritos

Chili

Lassi

Map

More near Niles to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston