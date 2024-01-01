Quesadillas in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Niles
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|King Quesadilla
|$7.75
A Large Sized Quesadilla with melted cheese inside a large tortilla
|King Quesadilla w/Meat
|$9.55
A Large Sized Quesadilla with meat & melted cheese inside a large tortilla
|Quesadilla w/Meat
|$7.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
Taco Pros - Niles
7870 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles
|Steak Quesadilla
|$7.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Kids Meal
|$6.99
1 QUESADILLA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.