Tandoori in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve tandoori

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

Tandoori Chicken$17.95
Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.
Tandoori Shrimp Masala$19.95
Gridded Shrimp cooked in creamy onion, tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill$19.95
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, fish tikka, and shrimp.
Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

Chicken Tandoori$14.99
GLUTEN FREE. Chicken marinated in herbs and roasted to smoky succulence in the tandoor.
