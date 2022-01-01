Tandoori in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Tandoori Chicken
|$17.95
Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.
|Tandoori Shrimp Masala
|$19.95
Gridded Shrimp cooked in creamy onion, tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
|Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill
|$19.95
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, fish tikka, and shrimp.