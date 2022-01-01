Tikka masala in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Paneer cubes cooked in chef’s special bell pepper-based masala sauce. Served with a portion of basmati rice.
|Shrimp Tikka Masala
|$15.95
Shrimp fillet marinated and roasted in clay oven and cooked in a creamy seafood masala. Served with side basmati rice.
|Fish Tikka Masala
|$15.95
Fish fillet marinated and roasted in a clay oven and cooked in a creamy seafood masala. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Mainland India Restaurant
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$17.99
GLUTEN FREE. Charcoal roasted boneless lamb cooked with herbs, fenugreek in a special creamy tomato cashew nut sauce. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
|BEEF TIKKA MASALA (NEW ITEM)
|$17.99
GLUTEN FREE (Mainland India's Exclusive Dish) Tender chunks of marinated Angus Beef grilled in Tandoor oven then simmered in creamy sauce of Cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and spices. SERVED WITH STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
