Tikka masala in Niles

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
Paneer cubes cooked in chef’s special bell pepper-based masala sauce. Served with a portion of basmati rice.
Shrimp Tikka Masala$15.95
Shrimp fillet marinated and roasted in clay oven and cooked in a creamy seafood masala. Served with side basmati rice.
Fish Tikka Masala$15.95
Fish fillet marinated and roasted in a clay oven and cooked in a creamy seafood masala. Served with side basmati rice.
Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

Lamb Tikka Masala$17.99
GLUTEN FREE. Charcoal roasted boneless lamb cooked with herbs, fenugreek in a special creamy tomato cashew nut sauce. Served with STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
BEEF TIKKA MASALA (NEW ITEM)$17.99
GLUTEN FREE (Mainland India's Exclusive Dish) Tender chunks of marinated Angus Beef grilled in Tandoor oven then simmered in creamy sauce of Cashew nuts, garlic, ginger and spices. SERVED WITH STEAMED BASMATI RICE.
