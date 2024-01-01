Tortas in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve tortas
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Niles
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Veggie Torta
|$8.25
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers
|Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.25
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
More about Taco Pros - Niles
Taco Pros - Niles
7870 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles
|Veggie Torta
|$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese & sour cream.
|Chicken Torta
|$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Chicken
|Steak Torta
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.