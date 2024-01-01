Veggie burritos in Niles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Niles

6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Jr Burrito$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Veggie King Burrito Plate$10.95
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Rice and Beans served on the side.
Veggie King Burrito$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.
Item pic

 

Taco Pros - Niles

7870 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$9.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese and sour cream.
