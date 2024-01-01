Veggie burritos in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Niles
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Veggie Jr Burrito
|$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
|Veggie King Burrito Plate
|$10.95
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Rice and Beans served on the side.
|Veggie King Burrito
|$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.