Veggie tacos in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve veggie tacos

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Niles

6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$3.49
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Veggie Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers
Veggie Taco Plate$10.50
Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas
More about Taco Burrito King - Niles
Taco Pros - Niles

7870 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
More about Taco Pros - Niles

