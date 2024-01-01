Veggie tacos in Niles
Taco Burrito King - Niles
6701 W Touhy Ave, Niles
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.49
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and grilled onions & green peppers
|Veggie Taco Plate
|$10.50
Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas