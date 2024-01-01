Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Pizza Transit

215 E Main St, Niles

12" Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.00
A base of our homemade alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
12" Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.50
Our April Pizza of the Month is our Chicken Pesto Pizza! It's our hand tossed crust with a Pesto sauce base, mozzarella cheese, minced garlic, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, and Italian seasoning. Available for April only.
14" Large Chicken Pesto Pizza$17.50
Our April Pizza of the Month is our Chicken Pesto Pizza! It's our hand tossed crust with a Pesto sauce base, mozzarella cheese, minced garlic, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, and Italian seasoning.
Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street

215 N 17th St, Niles

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza Bread$6.95
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.75
Chicken, ranch & hot sauce
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.75
Alfredo sauce & chicken
