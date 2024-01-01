Chicken pizza in Niles
Pizza Transit
215 E Main St, Niles
|12" Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$13.00
A base of our homemade alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
|12" Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.50
Our April Pizza of the Month is our Chicken Pesto Pizza! It's our hand tossed crust with a Pesto sauce base, mozzarella cheese, minced garlic, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, and Italian seasoning. Available for April only.
|14" Large Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$17.50
Our April Pizza of the Month is our Chicken Pesto Pizza! It's our hand tossed crust with a Pesto sauce base, mozzarella cheese, minced garlic, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, and Italian seasoning.