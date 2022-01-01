Chicken salad in Niles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Niles restaurants that serve chicken salad

Prime Table Restaurant image

 

Prime Table Restaurant

1915 S 11th St, Niles

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.79
Chicken Salad with Melted Swiss Cheese
GRILLED Chicken Breast Salad$13.29
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg
Chicken Salad Plate$12.29
A Scoop of Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Fresh Fruit
More about Prime Table Restaurant
Milano's Pizza image

 

Milano's Pizza

215 N 17th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nacho Salad$7.45
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & nacho chips
More about Milano's Pizza
Item pic

 

Create

1245 South 11th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Salad Entrée w/ Chicken$14.95
Caesar Salad Entrée w/ Chicken$13.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, Croutons
More about Create

