Chicken sandwiches in Niles

Niles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Niles
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Niles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Prime Table Restaurant image

 

Prime Table Restaurant

1915 S 11th St, Niles

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.29
on a Bun
Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich$12.29
Sauteed Mushrooms with Swiss Cheese on a Bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich WW Tst$9.79
on Wheat Toast
More about Prime Table Restaurant
Milano's Pizza image

 

Milano's Pizza

215 N 17th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce
8" Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella with Ranch dressing & hot sauce
16" Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Chicken, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella with salad dressing
More about Milano's Pizza

