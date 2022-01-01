Grilled chicken in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Prime Table Restaurant
Prime Table Restaurant
1915 S 11th St, Niles
|L. 1 Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.99
1 Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day
|GRILLED Chicken Breast Salad
|$13.29
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg
|D. 2 Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.99
2 Grilled Chicken Breast with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day
More about Create
Create
1245 South 11th St, Niles
|Grilled Butcher Cut Amish Chicken Breast
|$21.95
Grilled Butcher Cut Amish Chicken Breast, Chicken and Marsala Reduction. Choice of Two Sides
|Grilled Chicken Curry
|$17.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Spinach, & Creamy Coconut Curry Sauce served over Jasmine Rice.