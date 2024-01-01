Italian subs in Niles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza Transit

215 E Main St, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Beef Sub$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. It's sliced italian seasoned beef, diced red onions, sliced mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
More about Pizza Transit
Milano's Pizza image

 

Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street

215 N 17th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Italian Sub Sandwich$12.75
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
8" Italian Sub Sandwich$6.50
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
24" Italian Sub Sandwich$19.25
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
More about Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street

