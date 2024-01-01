Italian subs in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve italian subs
Pizza Transit
215 E Main St, Niles
|Italian Beef Sub
|$9.00
Oven toasted sub on our homemade 9" bread. It's sliced italian seasoned beef, diced red onions, sliced mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, with mustard and mayo on the side.
Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street
215 N 17th St, Niles
|16" Italian Sub Sandwich
|$12.75
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
|8" Italian Sub Sandwich
|$6.50
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing
|24" Italian Sub Sandwich
|$19.25
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, with Italian Dressing