Philly cheesesteaks in Niles

Pizza Transit
215 E Main St, Niles
|12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$16.00
Our Philly Cheesesteak Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, and thin sliced steak.
|14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$19.00
Our Philly Cheesesteak Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, and thin sliced steak.
Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street
215 N 17th St, Niles
|24" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$22.25
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
|16" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$14.75
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
|8" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$7.50
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread