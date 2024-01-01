Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Niles

Go
Niles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Niles
  • /
  • Philly Cheesesteaks

Niles restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Pizza Transit

215 E Main St, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$16.00
Our Philly Cheesesteak Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, and thin sliced steak.
14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$19.00
Our Philly Cheesesteak Pizza is a base of cheddar cheese sauce with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, and thin sliced steak.
More about Pizza Transit
Milano's Pizza image

 

Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street

215 N 17th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
24" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$22.25
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
16" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.75
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
8" Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$7.50
Philly steak, onion, green peppers, mozzarella & garlic cheese spread
More about Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Niles

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Spaghetti

Mozzarella Sticks

Turkey Clubs

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Niles to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Granger

No reviews yet

Benton Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston