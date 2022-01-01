Turkey clubs in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Prime Table Restaurant
Prime Table Restaurant
1915 S 11th St, Niles
|Turkey Club
|$11.79
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
More about Milano's Pizza
Milano's Pizza
215 N 17th St, Niles
|16" Turkey Sandwich
|$12.25
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing
|8" Turkey Combo Sandwich
|$6.25
Turkey, pepperoni, ham, onion, mushrooms, lettuce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with salad dressing
|8" Turkey Sandwich
|$6.25
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & salad dressing