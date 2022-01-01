Niles restaurants you'll love
Must-try Niles restaurants
More about Dragons Den
Dragons Den
2710 Robbins avenue, Niles
|Popular items
|Pickle Pizza
|$10.50
Cheese, Dill Pickles, Ranch Sauce
|Big Boss Philly
|$8.00
Philly Steak with Peppers, Onions, Cheese
|5 Wings - One Sauce
|$7.50
More about Vernon's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Vernon's Cafe
720 Youngstown Warren Rd Ste B, Niles
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
|Sesame Chicken Bowl
|$14.00
|Bruschetta
|$6.50
More about Stoneyard Grill
Stoneyard Grill
41 S. Main Street, Niles
|Popular items
|Hot Peppers And Oil
|$9.00
Sliced Hungarian hot peppers in seasoned oil. Served with warm sliced loaf of bread.
|Cheese Skewers
|$11.00
Mozzarella cheese fried in Basil infused batter. Served with Stoneyard signature Marinara sauce.
|StoneYard Loaded Chips
|$10.00
fresh hand-cut potato chips topped with cheddar jack cheese blend,hickory-smoked bacon. and BBQ sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Stoneyard sauce.
More about Salvatore's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Salvatore's Pizzeria
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12, Niles
More about Grill and Garden Cafe
Grill and Garden Cafe
5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles
|Popular items
|Meatlovers Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
Cheesy Hashbrowns, Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Onions
|PB&J Protein Smoothie
|$6.00
Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Plant Protein , Almond Milk
|MEAT MOUNTAIN BURGER
|$12.99
Half Pound Angus Beef, 1/4 LB Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/4 LB Smoked Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Focaccia Bread Your Choice of House Made BBQ Sauce
More about Grill and Garden- 2
Grill and Garden- 2
5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles
