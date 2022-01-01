Niles restaurants you'll love

Niles restaurants
Toast
  • Niles

Niles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Niles restaurants

Dragons Den image

 

Dragons Den

2710 Robbins avenue, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pickle Pizza$10.50
Cheese, Dill Pickles, Ranch Sauce
Big Boss Philly$8.00
Philly Steak with Peppers, Onions, Cheese
5 Wings - One Sauce$7.50
More about Dragons Den
Vernon's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernon's Cafe

720 Youngstown Warren Rd Ste B, Niles

Avg 4.6 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Sesame Chicken Bowl$14.00
Bruschetta$6.50
More about Vernon's Cafe
Stoneyard Grill image

 

Stoneyard Grill

41 S. Main Street, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Peppers And Oil$9.00
Sliced Hungarian hot peppers in seasoned oil. Served with warm sliced loaf of bread.
Cheese Skewers$11.00
Mozzarella cheese fried in Basil infused batter. Served with Stoneyard signature Marinara sauce.
StoneYard Loaded Chips$10.00
fresh hand-cut potato chips topped with cheddar jack cheese blend,hickory-smoked bacon. and BBQ sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Stoneyard sauce.
More about Stoneyard Grill
Salvatore's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore's Pizzeria

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12, Niles

Avg 4.1 (232 reviews)
Takeout
More about Salvatore's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Grill and Garden Cafe

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meatlovers Breakfast Bowl$9.99
Cheesy Hashbrowns, Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Onions
PB&J Protein Smoothie$6.00
Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Plant Protein , Almond Milk
MEAT MOUNTAIN BURGER$12.99
Half Pound Angus Beef, 1/4 LB Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/4 LB Smoked Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Focaccia Bread Your Choice of House Made BBQ Sauce
More about Grill and Garden Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Grill and Garden- 2

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Grill and Garden- 2
