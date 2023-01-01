Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Niles

Go
Niles restaurants
Toast

Niles restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12, Niles

Avg 4.1 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Sal's Famous Chicken Pasta Salad$12.50
Iceburg & romaine blend, topped with chicken, penne pasta, onions, grape tomatoes banana peppers & mozzarella all grilled together with italian dressing
More about Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)
Banner pic

 

Stoneyard Grill & Tavern

41 S. Main Street, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chiken breast (fried or grilled) tossed in our Stoneyard buffalo sauce, and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese.
*all hot items will be served on the side*
Stoneyard Chicken Salad$13.00
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chicken breast and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese.
*all hot items will be served on the side*
More about Stoneyard Grill & Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Niles

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Niles to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston