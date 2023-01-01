Chicken salad in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12, Niles
|Sal's Famous Chicken Pasta Salad
|$12.50
Iceburg & romaine blend, topped with chicken, penne pasta, onions, grape tomatoes banana peppers & mozzarella all grilled together with italian dressing
More about Stoneyard Grill & Tavern
Stoneyard Grill & Tavern
41 S. Main Street, Niles
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chiken breast (fried or grilled) tossed in our Stoneyard buffalo sauce, and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese.
*all hot items will be served on the side*
|Stoneyard Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chicken breast and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese.
*all hot items will be served on the side*