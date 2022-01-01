Go
Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

178 Sunset Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Goat Cheese & Beets$14.00
Roasted beets and goat cheese with roasted pistachios, and a raspberry vinaigrette.
Classic Cheese$15.00
Traditional cheese pizza with house made marinara, and mozzarella cheese.
Brussel Wilson
Olive oil, mozzarella, roasted brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan and a balsamic reduction glaze.
Pepperoni$15.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
My Hot Date$15.00
This is our award winning pizza! Olive oil base, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and dates with a balsamic reduction drizzle.
Margherita$20.00
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and an olive oil drizzle.
Hunt and Gather$22.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and fresh tomatoes.
Canadian$15.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, and pineapple.
More Cow Bell$20.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sausage, and meatballs.
Pesto Chicken$15.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, and chicken.

Location

178 Sunset Ave

Edmonds WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
