Nili

360 Smith st

Popular Items

Butternut Squash$14.00
roasted butternut squash, olive tapenade, arugula, amba
Chicken Shawarma$14.00
amba roasted chicken, hummus, garlic tahini, cabbage, cucumber pickle
Roasted Vegetable Bowl$14.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
Pita$2.00
Cauliflower Shawarma$14.00
amba roasted cauliflower, hummus, garlic tahini, cabbage, cucumber pickle
Pita$2.00
Chocolate Olive Oil$3.67
Hummus$7.00
chickpea, tahini, olive oil, lemon
Short Rib$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Location

360 Smith st

Brooklyn NY

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
