Go
Toast

NiMarco's Pizza

Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!

PIZZA

3715 N Kaspar Dr • $$

Avg 4 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

CGB$9.00
Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping
1-Topping Slice$2.75
NSH Sauce$0.75
Pineapple$0.75
Caesar$0.75
T- Ravs$7.75
Ten pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, coated in herb-Italian dressing. Served with pizza sauce for dipping
Cheese Slice$2.50
Chipotle$0.75
Hot Sauce$0.75
Carrots$0.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3715 N Kaspar Dr

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Toasted Owl - East Side

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Olives

No reviews yet

Fat Olives is VPN certified and only uses the finest imported Italian ingredients to produce truly authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ

No reviews yet

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ, where we don't serve customers...we serve guests!
It's easy for us to tell you how good for your soul our food is, but why not ask your friends?

Miz Zips

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston