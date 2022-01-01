Go
Nina’s Tacos & Tequila is Chefs Joseph and Megan Romano’s vision on taking a fresh look into Mexican cuisine. With meticulous attention to detail, their hand picked Tequila and Mezcal selection is second to none in the entire state of Montana!

5 west Mendenhall street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nina's Nachos$14.00
Montana ground bison, queso, guacamole, cotija, crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Nina's Guacamole$9.00
Lime, jalapenos, pico de gallo, cilantro
Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Bean Tacos$13.00
Pico de gallo, lime crema, Iconic hot sauce
Carne Asada Bowl$17.00
Served over rice
Margarita Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Served over rice
Crispy Tajin Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Citrus slaw, radish, cilantro
Margarita Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Cotija, crema, radish, cilantro
Chips & Salsa$8.00
Orange and green salsa, spicy bean dip
Carne Asada Fajitas$17.00
Peppers & onions, tortillas
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
Citrus slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro
Location

Bozeman MT

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

